Kevin Tway betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Kevin Tway will appear in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10 after a 35th-place finish at the Black Desert Championship.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last four trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Tway has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 60th.
- Tway last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of 13-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Tway's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|11/3/2022
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|11/4/2021
|56
|68-69-71-69
|-7
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tway has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tway is averaging 3.022 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tway has an average of 1.894 in his past five tournaments.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
- Tway's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.183 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tway ranks 169th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.607. Additionally, he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.56%.
- On the greens, Tway has registered a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 22.89% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|309.5
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.56%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.04
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.89%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.22%
|14.24%
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Tway has 285 points, placing him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tway's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.134. He finished 35th in that event.
- Tway posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 42nd in the field at 0.155. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.279 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.831). That ranked third in the field.
- Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.183
|0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.607
|-2.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.195
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.443
|3.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.214
|1.894
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-66-71-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|69-67-66-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.