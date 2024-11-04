Kevin Tway betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Tway's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.134. He finished 35th in that event.

Tway posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 42nd in the field at 0.155. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.279 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.831). That ranked third in the field.