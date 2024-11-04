Kevin Streelman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Over his last five events, Streelman has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Streelman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.