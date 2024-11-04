Kevin Streelman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Kevin Streelman enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after missing the cut in the competition in 2022 at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Streelman has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Streelman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|11/4/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|12/3/2020
|32
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|11/14/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
|11/8/2018
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Streelman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Streelman has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Streelman is averaging 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.055 (92nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.9 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 116th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.078, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.76%.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 116th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.9
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|67.76%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.18
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.95%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|15.12%
|12.70%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Streelman has compiled 94 points, which ranks him 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.272 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.202), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.055
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.078
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.024
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.182
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.228
|0.551
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
