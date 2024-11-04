Cameron Champ betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 5.366 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 0.521 mark ranked 40th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925), which ranked fourth in the field.