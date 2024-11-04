Cameron Champ betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 12: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot on the fourth tee during the third round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 12, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ placed 45th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Champ has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 14-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Champ's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|11/3/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|11/14/2019
|33
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|11/8/2018
|10
|68-62-69-69
|-16
Champ's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Champ has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Champ has an average finishing position of 46th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 335.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Champ is averaging 0.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -0.138 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.879 this season, which ranks best on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (323.4 yards) ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ owns a -0.749 average that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|323.4
|335.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|67.65%
|71.37%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.55
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.31%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.03%
|11.97%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 27.3%.
- With 140 points, Champ currently ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 5.366 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 0.521 mark ranked 40th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.879
|2.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.749
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.619
|-2.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.362
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.127
|-0.138
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.