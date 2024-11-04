PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 12: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot on the fourth tee during the third round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 12, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ placed 45th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .

    Latest odds for Champ at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Champ has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Champ's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20234568-67-69-70-14
    11/3/2022MC74-69+1
    11/14/20193370-69-70-68-7
    11/8/20181068-62-69-69-16

    Champ's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Champ has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Champ has an average finishing position of 46th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 335.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ is averaging 0.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -0.138 in his past five tournaments.
    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.879 this season, which ranks best on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (323.4 yards) ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ owns a -0.749 average that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Champ's 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1323.4335.3
    Greens in Regulation %7667.65%71.37%
    Putts Per Round15329.5530.2
    Par Breakers11923.31%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.03%11.97%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 27.3%.
    • With 140 points, Champ currently ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 5.366 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 0.521 mark ranked 40th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8792.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.749-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.619-2.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3620.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.127-0.138

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    July 25-283M Open1269-70-71-63-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-69-70-71-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.