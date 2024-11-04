Kevin Chappell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 45th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 2.193 Strokes Gained: Putting.