Kevin Chappell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
After he finished 58th in this tournament in 2019, Kevin Chappell has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Chappell's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- In Chappell's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2019, he finished 58th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Chappell's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/14/2019
|58
|70-71-73-68
|-2
|11/8/2018
|41
|65-70-69-71
|-9
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kevin Chappell has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 2.193 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging 1.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
- Chappell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 81st, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Chappell ranks 159th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.423, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.92%.
- On the greens, Chappell's 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.5
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|66.92%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.20
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.98%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.52%
|11.11%
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Chappell, who has 126 points, currently ranks 167th in the FedExCup standings.
Chappell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Chappell produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 21st in the field at 2.112.
- Chappell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 1.497.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Chappell put up his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.199.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Chappell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.655). That ranked second in the field.
- Chappell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.101
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.423
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.031
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.209
|2.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.283
|1.405
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|64-73-72-67
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-70-69-76
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.