Kelly Kraft betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Kraft has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Kelly Kraft has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kraft is averaging 0.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.