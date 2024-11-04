PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kelly Kraft betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kelly Kraft of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kelly Kraft of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    After he placed 71st in this tournament in 2023, Kelly Kraft has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Kraft has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 54th.
    • Kraft last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 71st with a score of 8-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Kraft's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20237170-68-71-71-8
    11/4/2021W/D70E
    12/3/20205270-71-71-68-4
    11/8/20183869-64-68-73-10

    Kraft's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kraft has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Kelly Kraft has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kraft is averaging 0.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of -1.838 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kraft .

    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.7292.0
    Greens in Regulation %-70.09%68.52%
    Putts Per Round-29.1529.1
    Par Breakers-27.56%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.46%13.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft has played 11 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.838

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M Open3368-70-68-70-822
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.