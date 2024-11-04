Kelly Kraft betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kelly Kraft of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
After he placed 71st in this tournament in 2023, Kelly Kraft has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last four trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Kraft has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 54th.
- Kraft last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 71st with a score of 8-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Kraft's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|11/4/2021
|W/D
|70
|E
|12/3/2020
|52
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|11/8/2018
|38
|69-64-68-73
|-10
Kraft's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kraft has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Kelly Kraft has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kraft is averaging 0.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of -1.838 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.7
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.09%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.15
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.56%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.46%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft has played 11 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.838
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.