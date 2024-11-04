Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that event.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.