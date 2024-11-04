Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished 38th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 15-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Mitchell's average finish has been 59th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Mitchell finished 38th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Mitchell's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|11/3/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|11/4/2021
|56
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|12/3/2020
|70
|70-70-71-76
|+3
|11/14/2019
|MC
|69-73
|E
|11/8/2018
|65
|66-71-72-73
|-2
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 324.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell is averaging 1.151 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 2.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.633, which ranks sixth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.7 yards) ranks 17th, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.560.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 151st on TOUR this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 29.22% of the time (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|312.7
|324.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.85%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.27
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.22%
|28.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.20%
|10.42%
Mitchell's best finishes
- While Mitchell has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
- As of now, Mitchell has compiled 599 points, which ranks him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that event.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.633
|1.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.560
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.002
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.294
|1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.897
|2.513
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.