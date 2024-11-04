PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell finished 38th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 15-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Mitchell's average finish has been 59th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Mitchell finished 38th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Mitchell's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20233867-72-70-64-15
    11/3/2022MC72-71+1
    11/4/20215668-69-69-71-7
    12/3/20207070-70-71-76+3
    11/14/2019MC69-73E
    11/8/20186566-71-72-73-2

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 324.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell is averaging 1.151 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 2.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.633, which ranks sixth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.7 yards) ranks 17th, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.560.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 151st on TOUR this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 29.22% of the time (second).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17312.7324.3
    Greens in Regulation %1770.85%72.22%
    Putts Per Round12729.2728.9
    Par Breakers229.22%28.82%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.20%10.42%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • While Mitchell has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
    • As of now, Mitchell has compiled 599 points, which ranks him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking third in the field at 6.076.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that event.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6331.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.560-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0020.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.2941.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8972.513

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.