5H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    K.H. Lee shot 13-under and finished 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Lee has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 46th.
    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 54th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Lee's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20235467-70-73-65-13
    11/3/20224269-68-70-67-10
    12/3/20205969-70-67-75-3
    11/14/2019MC71-73+2
    11/8/20182966-66-72-69-11

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -0.653 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 1.380 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.227 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72303.5311.4
    Greens in Regulation %9366.97%73.46%
    Putts Per Round9729.0329.4
    Par Breakers6324.89%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.85%11.73%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
    • Currently, Lee sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 411 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223. He finished 46th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1251.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.227-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1771.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.133-0.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.2091.380

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

