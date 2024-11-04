K.H. Lee betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
K.H. Lee shot 13-under and finished 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last five trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Lee has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 46th.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 54th after posting a score of 13-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Lee's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|11/3/2022
|42
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|12/3/2020
|59
|69-70-67-75
|-3
|11/14/2019
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|11/8/2018
|29
|66-66-72-69
|-11
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -0.653 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 1.380 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.227 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|303.5
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|66.97%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.03
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|63
|24.89%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.85%
|11.73%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
- Currently, Lee sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 411 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223. He finished 46th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.227
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.177
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.133
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.209
|1.380
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
