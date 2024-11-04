K.H. Lee betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345 (he finished ninth in that event).

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223. He finished 46th in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.