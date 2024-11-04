PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 56th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lower at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Lower has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 17-under.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Lower's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20232365-68-73-65-17
    11/3/20225668-68-69-72-7

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 2.171 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 1.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 72nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.178, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.48%.
    • On the greens, Lower has registered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 25.03% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.1303.9
    Greens in Regulation %3369.48%72.22%
    Putts Per Round10429.0529.2
    Par Breakers6025.03%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.24%12.15%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has played 28 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Lower, who has 461 points, currently sits 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.135. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.864 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.213-0.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1780.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.0700.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3662.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2621.641

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.