Justin Lower betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 56th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Lower has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of 17-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Lower's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|11/3/2022
|56
|68-68-69-72
|-7
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Justin Lower has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 2.171 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 1.641 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 72nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.178, while he ranks 33rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.48%.
- On the greens, Lower has registered a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 25.03% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.1
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.48%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.05
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.03%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.24%
|12.15%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has played 28 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Lower, who has 461 points, currently sits 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.135. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.864 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.213
|-0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.178
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.070
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.366
|2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.262
|1.641
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
