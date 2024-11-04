Justin Lower betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Lower produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.135. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 3.864 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).