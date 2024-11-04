Josh Teater betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
When he hits the links Nov. 7-10, Josh Teater will try to build upon his last performance in the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2018, he shot 8-under and finished 48th at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Teater finished 48th (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in recent years (in 2018).
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Teater's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/8/2018
|48
|67-67-69-73
|-8
Teater's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Teater finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Teater has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Josh Teater has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.293 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
- Teater's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater has a -0.330 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Teater's -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.6
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.55%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.82
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.83%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|18.31%
|17.13%
Teater's best finishes
- Teater has played 21 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- As of now, Teater has accumulated 7 points, which ranks him 224th in the FedExCup standings.
Teater's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.880.
- Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.913.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.738, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.203) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked in the field.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.165
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.330
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.122
|-1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.821
|-1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.438
|-3.293
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|73-66-73-75
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.