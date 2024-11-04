PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Josh Teater betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    When he hits the links Nov. 7-10, Josh Teater will try to build upon his last performance in the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2018, he shot 8-under and finished 48th at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Teater finished 48th (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in recent years (in 2018).
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Teater's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/8/20184867-67-69-73-8

    Teater's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Teater finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Teater has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Josh Teater has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.293 in his past five tournaments.
    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    • Teater's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater has a -0.330 average that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 67.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Teater's -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranks 165th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105299.6310.7
    Greens in Regulation %7967.55%71.76%
    Putts Per Round16529.8230.1
    Par Breakers17120.83%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17118.31%17.13%

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater has played 21 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • As of now, Teater has accumulated 7 points, which ranks him 224th in the FedExCup standings.

    Teater's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.880.
    • Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.913.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.738, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.203) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked in the field.

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.165-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.330-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.122-1.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.821-1.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.438-3.293

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-65E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6173-66-73-75-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC66-74-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

