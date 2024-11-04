Josh Teater betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five tournaments, Teater finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Teater has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Josh Teater has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.