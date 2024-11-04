PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Joseph Bramlett looks for better results in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he placed 63rd shooting 5-under in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Bramlett last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022, finishing 63rd with a score of 5-under.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.50 putts per round (third).

    Bramlett's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/20226365-72-68-74-5
    11/4/2021MC69-77+4
    12/3/2020MC75-72+5

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 45th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 326.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of -5.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a 0.096 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has registered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.79. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (122nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16313.0326.5
    Greens in Regulation %3569.29%74.31%
    Putts Per Round16429.7931.1
    Par Breakers12223.15%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.81%12.85%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, Bramlett has collected 187 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.747.
    • Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.020 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3792.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0961.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2171.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.504-5.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1880.036

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2165-68-68-69-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5264-75-70-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.