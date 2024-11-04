Joseph Bramlett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Joseph Bramlett looks for better results in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he placed 63rd shooting 5-under in this tournament in 2022.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of 5-under.
- Bramlett last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022, finishing 63rd with a score of 5-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.50 putts per round (third).
Bramlett's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|63
|65-72-68-74
|-5
|11/4/2021
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|12/3/2020
|MC
|75-72
|+5
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 45th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 326.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of -5.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett owns a 0.096 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett has registered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR, while he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.79. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (122nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|313.0
|326.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.29%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.79
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.15%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.81%
|12.85%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Bramlett has collected 187 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.747.
- Bramlett put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.020 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.379
|2.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.096
|1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.217
|1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.504
|-5.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.188
|0.036
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
