Joseph Bramlett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 45th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 326.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bramlett has an average of -5.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.