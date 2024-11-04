Joe Highsmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.847 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.963), which ranked ninth in the field.