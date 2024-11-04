Joe Highsmith betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 16th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Highsmith is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Highsmith has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging 1.320 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging 4.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.6 yards) ranks 51st, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a 0.053 mark (98th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.11, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 26.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|306.6
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|68.64%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.11
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|29
|26.34%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.07%
|10.19%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
- Highsmith, who has 157 points, currently ranks 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.537 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.847 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.963), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.016
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.053
|2.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.150
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.239
|1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.019
|4.353
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.