Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.952. In that tournament, he finished 20th.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 6.078 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas posted his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.979, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.