Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Jhonattan Vegas hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after an 11th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Vegas has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Vegas missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2021.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Vegas' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/4/2021MC71-68-3
    12/3/20202069-70-67-66-12
    11/14/2019MC70-72E
    11/8/20183868-66-71-69-10

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Vegas has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 320.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of 2.629 in his past five tournaments.
    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 this season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks eighth, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas owns a 0.433 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 26.09% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8314.3320.9
    Greens in Regulation %372.90%72.50%
    Putts Per Round15429.5629.1
    Par Breakers3326.09%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.88%10.28%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas has played 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Vegas has 685 points, ranking him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.952. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 6.078 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas posted his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.979, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6112.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4331.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.198-1.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.2800.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5652.629

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-65-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2267-68-69-71-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-69-75-15
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-25
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-73-65-70-354
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-70-70-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-69-69-66-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5269-68-65-77-5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1166-67-68-67-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

