Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after an 11th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last six appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Vegas has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 9-under.
- Vegas missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2021.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Vegas' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/4/2021
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|12/3/2020
|20
|69-70-67-66
|-12
|11/14/2019
|MC
|70-72
|E
|11/8/2018
|38
|68-66-71-69
|-10
Vegas' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Vegas has finished in the top 20 once.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 320.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas has an average of 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of 2.629 in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 this season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks eighth, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas owns a 0.433 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 26.09% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.3
|320.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.90%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.56
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.09%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.88%
|10.28%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has played 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Vegas has 685 points, ranking him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.952. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where his 6.078 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas posted his best performance this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.979, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.611
|2.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.433
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.198
|-1.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.280
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.565
|2.629
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.