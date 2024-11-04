PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after a 29th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Bridgeman is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Bridgeman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.917 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.052 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.257 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.106 mark (88th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR, while he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.51. He has broken par 27.21% of the time (13th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.5307.8
    Greens in Regulation %5768.22%72.84%
    Putts Per Round3628.5128.8
    Par Breakers1327.21%28.09%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.15%12.65%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman has played 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 65.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • As of now, Bridgeman has compiled 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.2570.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.106-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1610.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5872.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5973.052

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

