Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.