Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after a 29th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open, which was his last competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Bridgeman is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Bridgeman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.917 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.052 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.257 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.106 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR, while he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.51. He has broken par 27.21% of the time (13th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.5
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|68.22%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.51
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.21%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.15%
|12.65%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has played 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 65.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- As of now, Bridgeman has compiled 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.257
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.106
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.161
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.587
|2.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.597
|3.052
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.