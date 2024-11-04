PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, J.J. Spaun carded a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship trying for a better finish.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Spaun's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 9-under, over his last eight appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Spaun finished 67th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Spaun's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20236769-70-73-66-10
    11/3/20221565-70-67-67-15
    11/4/20212765-68-67-73-11
    12/3/20206570-69-73-71-1
    11/14/20198069-72-77-69+3
    11/8/2018369-65-65-66-19

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging 3.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.493.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his 29.34 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94301.0309.1
    Greens in Regulation %1670.87%75.49%
    Putts Per Round14029.3429.7
    Par Breakers10523.72%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance3312.91%10.78%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
    • With 419 points, Spaun currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.0011.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4931.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1020.0010.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.033-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4623.227

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.