J.J. Spaun betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that tournament).

Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.