J.J. Spaun betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, J.J. Spaun carded a sixth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship trying for a better finish.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Spaun's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 9-under, over his last eight appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Spaun finished 67th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Spaun's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|11/3/2022
|15
|65-70-67-67
|-15
|11/4/2021
|27
|65-68-67-73
|-11
|12/3/2020
|65
|70-69-73-71
|-1
|11/14/2019
|80
|69-72-77-69
|+3
|11/8/2018
|3
|69-65-65-66
|-19
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Spaun has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging 3.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.493.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his 29.34 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|301.0
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.87%
|75.49%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.34
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.72%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|12.91%
|10.78%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun has played 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
- With 419 points, Spaun currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.001
|1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.493
|1.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.001
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.033
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.462
|3.227
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.