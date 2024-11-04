Henrik Norlander betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander takes the course in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last five trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Norlander has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- Norlander last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Norlander's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|11/3/2022
|15
|67-70-65-67
|-15
|11/4/2021
|45
|70-66-69-71
|-8
|12/3/2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
|11/14/2019
|41
|67-71-74-66
|-6
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging -0.440 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 1.668 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 this season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 127th, while his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.493.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 24.18% of the time (89th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.3
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.40%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.04
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.18%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.63%
|11.11%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times (70.6%).
- With 256 points, Norlander currently sits 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander put up his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.284, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.000
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.493
|1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.006
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.120
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.378
|1.668
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.