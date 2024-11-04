Henrik Norlander betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that event, he finished 25th.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602. He finished 12th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander put up his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.284, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.