Hayden Springer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin when he tees off in Los Cabos, MEX, for the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Springer's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He posted a final score of -19 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 319.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 0.945 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of 0.980 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.4 yards) ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer has a -0.254 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Springer's 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 56th this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 69th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|313.4
|319.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.06%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.82
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.48%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.44%
|9.26%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has participated in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times (45.5%).
- Springer, who has 283 points, currently ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.606 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.586 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.335
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.254
|-1.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.040
|0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.189
|0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.310
|0.980
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.