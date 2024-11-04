Hayden Springer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He posted a final score of -19 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 319.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 0.945 Strokes Gained: Putting.