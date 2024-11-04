PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hayden Buckley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he placed 59th shooting 12-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Buckley has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2023, Buckley finished 59th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Buckley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20235971-65-71-69-12
    11/3/20225968-68-71-71-6

    Buckley's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of -2.895 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -4.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 ranks 94th on TOUR this season, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley has a -0.344 mark (146th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Buckley has registered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27. He has broken par 21.08% of the time (167th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.5308.7
    Greens in Regulation %11765.96%66.11%
    Putts Per Round12729.2730.7
    Par Breakers16721.08%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance14515.78%17.78%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 224 points, Buckley currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.955 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 28th in the field at 1.903. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that event, he finished 61st.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.053-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.344-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.180-0.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.257-2.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.729-4.323

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.