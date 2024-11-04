Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.955 mark ranked 12th in the field.

Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 28th in the field at 1.903. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that event, he finished 61st.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).