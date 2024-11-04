Hayden Buckley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Hayden Buckley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he placed 59th shooting 12-under in this tournament in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Buckley has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Buckley finished 59th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Buckley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|11/3/2022
|59
|68-68-71-71
|-6
Buckley's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of -2.895 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -4.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 ranks 94th on TOUR this season, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley has a -0.344 mark (146th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Buckley has registered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27. He has broken par 21.08% of the time (167th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.5
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|65.96%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.27
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.08%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|15.78%
|17.78%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 224 points, Buckley currently ranks 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.955 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 28th in the field at 1.903. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that event, he finished 61st.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.053
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.344
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.180
|-0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.257
|-2.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.729
|-4.323
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
