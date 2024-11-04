Harry Higgs betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Higgs has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 10-under.
- Higgs last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Higgs' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|11/3/2022
|32
|70-62-69-71
|-12
|12/3/2020
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|11/14/2019
|33
|70-68-71-68
|-7
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Higgs has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Harry Higgs has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.4
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.87%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.36
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.21%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.08%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-70-65-72
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.