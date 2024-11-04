Harry Higgs betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 45th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Higgs has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.

Off the tee, Harry Higgs has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.