Harry Hall betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Harry Hall ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 aiming for a better finish.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over the last two times Hall has entered the World Wide Technology Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Hall missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hall's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|11/3/2022
|MC
|75-68
|+1
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 3.027 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 4.740 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181, which ranks 134th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 85th, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 75th on TOUR with a mark of 0.167.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|302.1
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|66.01%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.00
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.00%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.33%
|12.65%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
- Currently, Hall has 517 points, ranking him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 3.329 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 7.548 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.889 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.181
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.167
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.406
|1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.279
|3.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.672
|4.740
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.