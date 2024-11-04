Harry Hall betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 3.329 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 7.548 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.889 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that event).