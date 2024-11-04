Harris English betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822 (he finished 34th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.381, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.