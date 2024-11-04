Harris English betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course Nov. 7-10, Harris English will look to improve upon his last performance at the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2022, he shot 12-under and finished 32nd at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last six trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, English has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- In 2022, English finished 32nd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
English's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|32
|64-70-71-67
|-12
|12/3/2020
|5
|69-70-66-63
|-16
|11/14/2019
|5
|65-64-68-70
|-17
|11/8/2018
|68
|67-70-74-73
|E
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 314.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.650 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 83rd, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 140th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.313, while he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.23%.
- On the greens, English's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|302.3
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.23%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.47
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.24%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.01%
|7.99%
English's best finishes
- English has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Currently, English has 969 points, placing him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.381, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.091
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.313
|-1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.099
|1.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.543
|1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.420
|0.725
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.