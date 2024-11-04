PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Harris English betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course Nov. 7-10, Harris English will look to improve upon his last performance at the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2022, he shot 12-under and finished 32nd at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, English has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In 2022, English finished 32nd (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    English's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/20223264-70-71-67-12
    12/3/2020569-70-66-63-16
    11/14/2019565-64-68-70-17
    11/8/20186867-70-74-73E

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 314.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.650 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total.
    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.091 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 83rd, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 140th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.313, while he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.23%.
    • On the greens, English's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, and his 28.47 putts-per-round average ranks 32nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83302.3314.9
    Greens in Regulation %13665.23%69.79%
    Putts Per Round3228.4728.9
    Par Breakers16221.24%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.01%7.99%

    English's best finishes

    • English has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Currently, English has 969 points, placing him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.381, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.091-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.313-1.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0991.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5431.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4200.725

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.