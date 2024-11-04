PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Shriners Children's Open, Garrick Higgo carded a 54th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Higgo has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 64th.
    • In 2022, Higgo failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Higgo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/2022MC69-73E
    11/4/20216471-63-69-75-6

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgo is averaging -0.047 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -2.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranks 25th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.392 mark (153rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (115th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25310.1315.3
    Greens in Regulation %10266.42%72.62%
    Putts Per Round11529.1630.4
    Par Breakers6424.88%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.01%13.89%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Although Higgo hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 48% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Higgo, who has 186 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.757 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.231-0.891
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.392-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.146-0.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.149-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.621-2.121

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-67-73-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5464-74-70-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.