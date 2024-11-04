Garrick Higgo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that event.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.757 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.