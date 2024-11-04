Garrick Higgo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Shriners Children's Open, Garrick Higgo carded a 54th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship looking to improve on that finish.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Higgo has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 64th.
- In 2022, Higgo failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Higgo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|MC
|69-73
|E
|11/4/2021
|64
|71-63-69-75
|-6
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 40th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgo is averaging -0.047 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -2.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranks 25th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.392 mark (153rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (115th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|310.1
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.42%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.16
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|64
|24.88%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.01%
|13.89%
Higgo's best finishes
- Although Higgo hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 48% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Higgo, who has 186 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.757 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.231
|-0.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.392
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.146
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.149
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.621
|-2.121
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-65
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|64-74-70-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.