Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that event).

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.424 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706). That ranked No. 1 in the field.