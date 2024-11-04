Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Erik van Rooyen, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding 27-under on the par-72 course at El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- van Rooyen has entered the World Wide Technology Championship two times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 27-under.
- van Rooyen won the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, with a score of 27-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
van Rooyen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|11/3/2022
|MC
|68-71
|-3
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, van Rooyen has averaged 330.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of -0.495 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 92nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.095, while he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.26%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|308.3
|330.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.26%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.97
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.74%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.00%
|12.35%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
- As of now, van Rooyen has collected 813 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.424 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.278
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.095
|-2.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.216
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.403
|1.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.560
|-0.495
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.