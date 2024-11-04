PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Erik van Rooyen, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding 27-under on the par-72 course at El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • van Rooyen has entered the World Wide Technology Championship two times recently, with one win, an average finish of first, and an average score of 27-under.
    • van Rooyen won the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, with a score of 27-under.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    van Rooyen's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023168-64-66-63-27
    11/3/2022MC68-71-3

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, van Rooyen has averaged 330.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of -0.495 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 92nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.095, while he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.26%.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41308.3330.7
    Greens in Regulation %3669.26%52.78%
    Putts Per Round8928.9729.1
    Par Breakers2026.74%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.00%12.35%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • As of now, van Rooyen has collected 813 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.424 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.278-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.095-2.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.2160.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4031.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.560-0.495

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4368-66-68-72-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-70-69-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.