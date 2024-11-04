PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Dylan Wu missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open. He'll be after a better outcome Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Wu at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Wu is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Wu finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Wu hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 69th.
    • He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -1.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -3.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.188 mark (69th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 101st. He has broken par 24.84% of the time (66th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.1305.9
    Greens in Regulation %6567.86%72.22%
    Putts Per Round10129.0431.0
    Par Breakers6624.84%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.84%12.96%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • As of now, Wu has collected 313 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.015 (he finished 69th in that event).
    • Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 13th in the field at 2.184. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.817, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.2560.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.188-1.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.061-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.093-1.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.086-3.752

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.