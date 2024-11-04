Dylan Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Dylan Wu missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open. He'll be after a better outcome Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Wu is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wu finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Wu hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 69th.
- He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -1.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -3.752 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.188 mark (69th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu's 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 101st. He has broken par 24.84% of the time (66th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.1
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|67.86%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.04
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|66
|24.84%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.84%
|12.96%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, Wu has collected 313 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.015 (he finished 69th in that event).
- Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 13th in the field at 2.184. In that event, he finished 16th.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.817, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.256
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.188
|-1.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.061
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.093
|-1.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.086
|-3.752
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.