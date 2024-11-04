Dylan Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.015 (he finished 69th in that event).

Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 13th in the field at 2.184. In that event, he finished 16th.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.817, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.