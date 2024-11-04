PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 15th in this tournament in 2023, Doug Ghim has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Ghim finished 15th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Ghim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20231568-65-70-67-18
    11/3/2022MC70-69-3
    11/4/20212769-65-69-70-11
    12/3/20204671-69-71-68-5

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top five once.
    • Ghim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 5.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.704. Additionally, he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.22%.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57. He has broken par 25.03% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118298.2314.4
    Greens in Regulation %572.22%77.78%
    Putts Per Round15629.5729.6
    Par Breakers6025.03%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance612.00%9.72%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • As of now, Ghim has compiled 460 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451.
    • Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.652. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.421 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3932.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7043.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0280.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.214-0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9115.297

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.