Doug Ghim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
After he finished 15th in this tournament in 2023, Doug Ghim has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, MEX, Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Ghim finished 15th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Ghim's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|11/3/2022
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|11/4/2021
|27
|69-65-69-70
|-11
|12/3/2020
|46
|71-69-71-68
|-5
Ghim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Ghim has finished in the top five once.
- Ghim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 314.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 5.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.704. Additionally, he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.22%.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 156th with a putts-per-round average of 29.57. He has broken par 25.03% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.2
|314.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.22%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.57
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.03%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|12.00%
|9.72%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- As of now, Ghim has compiled 460 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451.
- Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.652. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.421 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.393
|2.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.704
|3.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.028
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.214
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.911
|5.297
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
