Doug Ghim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451.

Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.652. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.421 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that event).