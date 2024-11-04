PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, David Skinns carded a 76th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Skinns is competing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Skinns has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Skinns has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • David Skinns has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of -1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of -4.674 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.258, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranks 56th, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.280 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns' -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, while he averages 29.42 putts per round (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56305.5314.9
    Greens in Regulation %2969.91%69.14%
    Putts Per Round14629.4229.7
    Par Breakers12023.23%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.43%11.73%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
    • Currently, Skinns has 376 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.211 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Skinns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.299, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.258-3.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2800.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.102-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.115-1.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.194-4.674

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.