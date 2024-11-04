David Skinns betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
In his last tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, David Skinns carded a 76th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Skinns is competing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five events, Skinns has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Skinns has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- David Skinns has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of -1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of -4.674 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.258, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranks 56th, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.280 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, while he averages 29.42 putts per round (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|305.5
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.91%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.42
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|120
|23.23%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.43%
|11.73%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
- Currently, Skinns has 376 points, placing him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.211 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Skinns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.299, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.258
|-3.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.280
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.102
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.115
|-1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.194
|-4.674
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
