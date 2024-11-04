David Lipsky betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
David Lipsky will appear Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his last tournament he finished 41st in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 9-under at TPC Summerlin.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Lipsky has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 16-under.
- Lipsky last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Lipsky's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|11/3/2022
|10
|66-70-66-66
|-16
|11/4/2021
|MC
|77-69
|+4
Lipsky's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging 1.904 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of 2.079 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.6 yards) ranks 163rd, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 51st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.263, while he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.30%.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|290.6
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.30%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.43
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.22%
|28.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|16.12%
|14.68%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times (36%).
- Currently, Lipsky has 132 points, placing him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676 (he finished ninth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort this season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.709 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.415
|-2.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.263
|1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.139
|1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.385
|1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.397
|2.079
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
