David Lipsky betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky is averaging 1.904 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.