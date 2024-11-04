Danny Willett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Willett has an average finish of 57th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Willett has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 9-over over his last five events.

Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Willett is averaging -1.631 Strokes Gained: Putting.