Danny Willett betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Danny Willett looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last two trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Willett has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Willett finished 21st (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Willett's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|21
|65-71-67-67
|-14
|11/4/2021
|27
|68-68-68-69
|-11
Willett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Willett has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Willett has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-over over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Willett is averaging -1.631 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Willett is averaging -2.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|292.1
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|190
|61.19%
|57.94%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.66
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|190
|17.99%
|14.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|14.76%
|18.25%
Willett's best finishes
- Willett played 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Willett's best performance came when he shot 9-over and finished 45th at the Masters Tournament.
- Willett ranked 85th in the FedExCup standings with 511 points last season.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.147
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.213
|-1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.115
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|-1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.129
|-2.169
Willett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|15
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.