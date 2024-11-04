Daniel Berger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 4.713 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked in the field.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.671, which ranked 18th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 39th.