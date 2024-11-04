PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 coming off a 39th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Berger at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Berger has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished 23rd, posting a score of 11-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Berger's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/3/20202369-70-67-67-11

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Berger is averaging 1.016 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 2.652 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.360 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.197. Additionally, he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.49%.
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.84 putts per round (166th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.6311.3
    Greens in Regulation %2070.49%75.62%
    Putts Per Round16629.8429.4
    Par Breakers6924.65%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance13015.19%10.49%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Berger, who has 221 points, currently sits 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 4.713 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.671, which ranked 18th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3601.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.197-0.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0820.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.4351.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.2052.652

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3572-65-65-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3967-67-70-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.