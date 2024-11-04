Daniel Berger betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 10: Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 10, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 coming off a 39th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his most recent tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Berger has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once of late, in 2020. He finished 23rd, posting a score of 11-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Berger's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/3/2020
|23
|69-70-67-67
|-11
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Berger is averaging 1.016 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 2.652 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.360 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.197. Additionally, he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.49%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.84 putts per round (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.6
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|70.49%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.84
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.65%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|15.19%
|10.49%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Berger, who has 221 points, currently sits 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 4.713 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 3.916 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.671, which ranked 18th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.360
|1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.197
|-0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.082
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.435
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.205
|2.652
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
