Cody Gribble betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Cody Gribble of the United States putts on the fourth green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Cody Gribble tries for better results in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship having failed to make the cut at El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Gribble has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Gribble missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.50 putts per round (third).
Gribble's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|11/8/2018
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Gribble has an average of -1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -3.250 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.5
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.09%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.79
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.44%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.68%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 27.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.250
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|70-70-73-75
|+4
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
