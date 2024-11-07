Cody Gribble betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.

In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.

Gribble has an average of -1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.