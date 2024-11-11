PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

William Furr betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, William Furr missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Furr at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Furr is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Furr's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Furr has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Furr has an average of 1.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Furr .

    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    • Furr has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.7 yards) ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr sports a -0.428 mark (161st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Furr's -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15312.7315.9
    Greens in Regulation %10166.56%70.49%
    Putts Per Round14229.3729.7
    Par Breakers13922.53%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.51%11.81%

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut seven times (31.8%).
    • As of now, Furr has compiled 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Furr's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.992.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0480.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.428-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.023-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0691.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.5670.857

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7267-70-68-72-73
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1367-73-64-75-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4666-70-72-67-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5469-69-73-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC79-74+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

