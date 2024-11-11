William Furr betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his most recent tournament, William Furr missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Nov. 14-17 in Southampton, BER, at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Furr is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Furr's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Furr has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Furr has an average of 1.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.7 yards) ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr sports a -0.428 mark (161st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Furr's -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 29.37 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|312.7
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|66.56%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.37
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.53%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.51%
|11.81%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut seven times (31.8%).
- As of now, Furr has compiled 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.992.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.048
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.428
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.023
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.069
|1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.567
|0.857
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|66-70-72-67
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
