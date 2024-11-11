William Furr betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568 (he missed the cut in that event).

Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.992.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447). That ranked sixth in the field.