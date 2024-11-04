Chesson Hadley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 12: Chesson Hadley of the United States putts on the seventh green during the third round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 12, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he took seventh shooting 21-under in this tournament in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Hadley has an average score of 21-under, with an average finish of seventh.
- In 2023, Hadley finished seventh (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hadley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|12/3/2020
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hadley is averaging -2.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 126th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.154, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.56%.
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 29.34 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|305.3
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.56%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.34
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.37%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.96%
|12.50%
Hadley's best finishes
- Although Hadley has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 45.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Hadley has 227 points, placing him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 3.271. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.062
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.154
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.220
|-1.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.265
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.046
|-2.132
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|73-67-71-74
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.