5H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 12: Chesson Hadley of the United States putts on the seventh green during the third round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 12, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he took seventh shooting 21-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Hadley has an average score of 21-under, with an average finish of seventh.
    • In 2023, Hadley finished seventh (with a score of 21-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hadley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023766-66-72-63-21
    12/3/2020MC74-70+2

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Hadley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hadley is averaging -2.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 126th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.154, while he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.56%.
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 29.34 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60305.3317.3
    Greens in Regulation %7867.56%72.92%
    Putts Per Round14029.3430.7
    Par Breakers7824.37%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.96%12.50%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Although Hadley has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 45.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hadley has 227 points, placing him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 3.271. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0620.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.154-0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.220-1.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2650.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.046-2.132

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5073-67-71-74-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5566-71-70-71-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6467-68-77-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.