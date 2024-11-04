Chesson Hadley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 3.271. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.

Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.