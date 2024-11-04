Charley Hoffman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675. He finished 59th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989. He finished 26th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.