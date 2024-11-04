Charley Hoffman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 19: Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the eighth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 65th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last eight appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hoffman has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Hoffman last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Hoffman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|11/3/2022
|42
|68-68-67-71
|-10
|11/4/2021
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|12/3/2020
|46
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|11/14/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|11/8/2018
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 312.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 1.968 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 this season (72nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 64th, while his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.170. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.84%.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, while he averages 28.89 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|304.7
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|66.84%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.89
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.02%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.24%
|12.65%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Hoffman, who has 550 points, currently ranks 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675. He finished 59th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.989. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.183, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.170
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.052
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.241
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.116
|1.968
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.