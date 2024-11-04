PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Phillips is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 1.624 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 1.841 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.022 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips owns a 0.084 mark (93rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 40th on TOUR this season, and his 28.08 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 27.04% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141295.1302.9
    Greens in Regulation %14964.44%67.36%
    Putts Per Round1428.0828.1
    Par Breakers1627.04%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.78%12.15%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Phillips, who has 427 points, currently sits 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.033 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 3.531 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0220.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.084-1.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0541.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2791.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3961.841

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.