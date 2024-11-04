Chandler Phillips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his most recent competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Phillips is playing at the World Wide Technology Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 1.624 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Phillips has an average of 1.841 in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.022 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips owns a 0.084 mark (93rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 40th on TOUR this season, and his 28.08 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 27.04% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|295.1
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|64.44%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.08
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.04%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.78%
|12.15%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 68% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Phillips, who has 427 points, currently sits 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.033 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 3.531 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.022
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.084
|-1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.054
|1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.279
|1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.396
|1.841
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.