Chandler Phillips betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 5.033 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 3.531 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.