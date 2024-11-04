PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after a 46th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Ramey has played the World Wide Technology Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Ramey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/3/2022MC69-70-3

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 37th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 2.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 1.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131, which ranks 128th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 139th, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.380.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 25.65% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139295.2299.0
    Greens in Regulation %7267.73%73.86%
    Putts Per Round8228.9229.1
    Par Breakers4125.65%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.45%12.09%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
    • Currently, Ramey has 367 points, ranking him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.131-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.380-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0450.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4352.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0321.227

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.