Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey hits the links Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante after a 46th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his last tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Ramey has played the World Wide Technology Championship once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Ramey's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/3/2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 2.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 1.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131, which ranks 128th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 139th, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.380.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 25.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|295.2
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.73%
|73.86%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.65%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.45%
|12.09%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
- Currently, Ramey has 367 points, ranking him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.131
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.380
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.045
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.435
|2.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.032
|1.227
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
