Chad Ramey betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.096.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 33rd in that event).

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.071, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).