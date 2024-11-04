Carson Young betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016. He finished 71st in that tournament.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.975 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.690 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 54th in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.