Carson Young betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he finished ninth shooting 20-under in this tournament in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Young's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- In 2023, Young finished ninth (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Young's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|11/3/2022
|53
|70-67-71-68
|-8
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.895 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 this season (36th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 126th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 68th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.196, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.99%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.4
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|68.99%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.19
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.75%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.02%
|11.81%
Young's best finishes
- Young has participated in 26 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- With 346 points, Young currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016. He finished 71st in that tournament.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.975 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.690 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.290
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.196
|1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.332
|-1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.078
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.232
|0.895
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
