5H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young looks for a higher finish in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he finished ninth shooting 20-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Young at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Young's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • In 2023, Young finished ninth (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Young's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023969-64-68-67-20
    11/3/20225370-67-71-68-8

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.895 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 this season (36th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 126th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 68th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.196, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.99%.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.4303.3
    Greens in Regulation %4468.99%71.88%
    Putts Per Round11929.1929.5
    Par Breakers3725.75%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.02%11.81%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has participated in 26 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • With 346 points, Young currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.016. He finished 71st in that tournament.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.975 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.690 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.503), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2900.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1961.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.332-1.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0780.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2320.895

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

