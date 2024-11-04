Carl Yuan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Carl Yuan didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Yuan has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Yuan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 317.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of -1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -4.552 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.1 yards) ranks 18th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 148th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.354, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.60%.
- On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.86, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|312.1
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|62.60%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.86
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.31%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|18.35%
|16.67%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 32%.
- Currently, Yuan sits 128th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.390 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.178, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.207
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.354
|-2.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.032
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.704
|-1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.883
|-4.552
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-67-66-69
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-82
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
