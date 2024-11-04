Carl Yuan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.390 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.178, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.