Carl Yuan betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Carl Yuan didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at El Cardonal at Diamante.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Yuan has entered the World Wide Technology Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Yuan's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023MC75-72+3

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, he finished -15 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 317.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has an average of -1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of -4.552 in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.1 yards) ranks 18th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 148th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.354, while he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.60%.
    • On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.86, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18312.1317.3
    Greens in Regulation %16762.60%62.96%
    Putts Per Round7428.8629.6
    Par Breakers8224.31%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17318.35%16.67%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 32%.
    • Currently, Yuan sits 128th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.390 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.178, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.207-0.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.354-2.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.032-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.704-1.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.883-4.552

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-67-66-69-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-82+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.