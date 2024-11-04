PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Camilo Villegas of Colombia chips onto the first green during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Camilo Villegas of Colombia chips onto the first green during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10 after a 54th-place finish at the Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Villegas has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In 2023, Villegas finished second (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Villegas' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023264-64-69-66-25
    11/4/2021MC69-70-3
    12/3/20203270-66-69-70-9

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Villegas finished 54th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Villegas is averaging -2.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -3.638 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Villegas .

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.955 this season, which ranks 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 138th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.280, while he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.10%.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a putts-per-round average of 30.16, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170286.4296.7
    Greens in Regulation %10966.10%71.76%
    Putts Per Round17630.1631.2
    Par Breakers12523.02%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17719.27%14.81%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut six times (26.1%).
    • With 45 points, Villegas currently ranks 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.489. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 50th.
    • Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.424) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.955-1.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.280-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0150.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.720-2.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.970-3.638

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.