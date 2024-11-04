Camilo Villegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Camilo Villegas of Colombia chips onto the first green during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10 after a 54th-place finish at the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Villegas has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2023, Villegas finished second (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Villegas' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|11/4/2021
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|12/3/2020
|32
|70-66-69-70
|-9
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Villegas finished 54th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Villegas is averaging -2.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -3.638 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.955 this season, which ranks 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 138th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.280, while he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.10%.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a putts-per-round average of 30.16, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|286.4
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.10%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|176
|30.16
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.02%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|19.27%
|14.81%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut six times (26.1%).
- With 45 points, Villegas currently ranks 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.489. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 50th.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.424) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.955
|-1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.280
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.015
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.720
|-2.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.970
|-3.638
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.