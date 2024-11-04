Camilo Villegas betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.489. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.247.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.302 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 50th.