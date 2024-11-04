Bud Cauley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley looks for a better result in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he placed 29th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2018.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cauley has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Cauley finished 29th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2018).
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Cauley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/8/2018
|29
|65-68-71-69
|-11
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging 0.139 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging 2.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 this season, which ranks 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cauley ranks 85th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.141, while he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.22%.
- On the greens, Cauley's -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.8
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.22%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.20
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|166
|21.11%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.22%
|9.38%
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
- Currently, Cauley sits 186th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.
Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.106.
- Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley posted his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.163), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Cauley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.145
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.141
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.111
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.139
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.259
|2.182
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.