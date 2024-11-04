Bud Cauley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cauley is averaging 0.139 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.