Bud Cauley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Bud Cauley looks for a better result in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after he placed 29th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2018.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cauley has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Cauley finished 29th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2018).
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Cauley's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/8/20182965-68-71-69-11

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Cauley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley is averaging 0.139 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley is averaging 2.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 this season, which ranks 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cauley ranks 85th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.141, while he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.22%.
    • On the greens, Cauley's -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102299.8308.3
    Greens in Regulation %2270.22%73.61%
    Putts Per Round12129.2030.0
    Par Breakers16621.11%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance311.22%9.38%

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
    • Currently, Cauley sits 186th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.

    Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.106.
    • Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788. He finished 34th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley posted his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.163), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Cauley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1451.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1410.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1110.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1390.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2592.182

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-67-69-74-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship566-67-67-67-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3464-73-67-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.