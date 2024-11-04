Brandon Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu shot 13-under and finished 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Wu has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 47th.
- Wu last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of 13-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Wu's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|11/3/2022
|32
|68-66-67-71
|-12
|11/14/2019
|55
|68-69-70-74
|-3
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging -2.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.013.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 120th on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19. He has broken par 22.06% of the time (148th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|293.5
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.59%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.19
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.06%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.81%
|11.51%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Wu has 181 points, placing him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).
- Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.709. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.957 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.637, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.480
|-2.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.013
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.114
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.440
|-2.503
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-66-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|71-66-72-69
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.