5H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu shot 13-under and finished 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Wu at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Wu has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 47th.
    • Wu last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of 13-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Wu's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20235469-66-70-70-13
    11/3/20223268-66-67-71-12
    11/14/20195568-69-70-74-3

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging -2.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.013.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 120th on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19. He has broken par 22.06% of the time (148th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152293.5288.2
    Greens in Regulation %9966.59%69.84%
    Putts Per Round11929.1929.8
    Par Breakers14822.06%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.81%11.51%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Wu has 181 points, placing him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.709. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.957 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.637, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.480-2.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.013-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1670.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.114-1.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.440-2.503

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1067-66-67-69-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-73-66-72-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5571-66-72-69-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.