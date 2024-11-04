Brandon Wu betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).

Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.709. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 3.957 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.637, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.