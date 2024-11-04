PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Blaine Hale, Jr. takes the course in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Hale at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Hale's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hale's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hale has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hale has an average of -1.863 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale is averaging -3.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hale's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-309.4313.0
    Greens in Regulation %-64.29%65.87%
    Putts Per Round-29.3629.0
    Par Breakers-23.28%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.97%16.27%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's best finishes

    • Hale has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Hale's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.713

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-70+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-71-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-66-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3770-71-70-71-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.