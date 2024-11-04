Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, Hale has an average finish of 34th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.

Hale has an average of -1.863 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.