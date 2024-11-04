Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Blaine Hale, Jr. takes the course in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Hale's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hale's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hale has an average finish of 34th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hale has an average of -1.863 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hale is averaging -3.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.4
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.29%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.36
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.28%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.97%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's best finishes
- Hale has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.713
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-66-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.