Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 1.565 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 8.210 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948 (he finished 37th in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.711). That ranked fourth in the field.