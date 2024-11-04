PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Ben Griffin will play Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 22nd in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 9-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Griffin's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Griffin finished 23rd (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20232368-70-67-66-17
    11/3/20225966-71-72-69-6

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.967 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 131st, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.328 mark (34th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 50th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131296.6308.1
    Greens in Regulation %5868.21%71.60%
    Putts Per Round5028.6928.9
    Par Breakers8424.26%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance812.10%10.19%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has participated in 32 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 22 times (68.8%).
    • Griffin, who has 867 points, currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 1.565 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 8.210 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.711). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.159-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3280.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2681.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.218-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6551.967

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.