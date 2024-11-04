Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Ben Griffin will play Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 22nd in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 9-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Griffin's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Griffin finished 23rd (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Griffin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|11/3/2022
|59
|66-71-72-69
|-6
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.967 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 131st, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.328 mark (34th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 50th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|296.6
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|68.21%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.69
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.26%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|12.10%
|10.19%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has participated in 32 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 22 times (68.8%).
- Griffin, who has 867 points, currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 1.565 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 8.210 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.711). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.159
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.328
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.218
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.655
|1.967
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
