Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Beau Hossler finished 15th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 18-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last six appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hossler has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 10-under.
- Hossler last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 18-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hossler's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|11/3/2022
|38
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|12/3/2020
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|11/14/2019
|41
|70-71-69-68
|-6
|11/8/2018
|MC
|72-70
|E
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 18-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hossler has an average of 1.851 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 4.380 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (83rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.374 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 50th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|303.0
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.14%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.69
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|49
|25.45%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.21%
|7.72%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- With 521 points, Hossler currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.251 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler posted his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.086
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.374
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.385
|2.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|1.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.593
|4.380
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
