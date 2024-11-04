Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162 (he finished second in that tournament).

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.251 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler posted his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.