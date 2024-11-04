PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Beau Hossler finished 15th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 18-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .

    Latest odds for Hossler at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Hossler has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Hossler last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 18-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hossler's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20231566-72-67-65-18
    11/3/20223871-65-71-66-11
    12/3/2020MC76-78+12
    11/14/20194170-71-69-68-6
    11/8/2018MC72-70E

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 18-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hossler has an average of 1.851 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 4.380 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 (83rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.374 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 50th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75303.0315.5
    Greens in Regulation %3969.14%75.31%
    Putts Per Round5028.6928.8
    Par Breakers4925.45%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.21%7.72%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 69.2%.
    • With 521 points, Hossler currently ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.162 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.251 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler posted his best performance this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0861.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.374-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3852.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4961.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5934.380

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5666-69-70-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.