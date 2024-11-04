Austin Smotherman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman shot 17-under and placed 23rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Smotherman has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 17-under.
- Smotherman last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of 17-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Smotherman's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|11/3/2022
|MC
|68-72
|-2
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Smotherman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has an average of -1.769 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging 3.489 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.3
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.87%
|77.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.95
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.83%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.89%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.489
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
