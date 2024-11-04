Austin Smotherman betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Smotherman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman has an average of -1.769 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.