Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Eckroat has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 14-under.
- Eckroat last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of 17-under.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Eckroat's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|11/3/2022
|38
|69-68-67-69
|-11
|12/3/2020
|12
|69-69-67-65
|-14
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Eckroat has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.401, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.91%.
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.7
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|64.91%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.85%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.58%
|13.58%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Eckroat, who has 1069 points, currently ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 3.983. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.288
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.401
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.233
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.190
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.252
|0.381
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.