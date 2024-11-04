Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 3.983. In that event, he finished 17th.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835 (he finished first in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).