5H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat looks to improve upon his 23rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 7-10.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Eckroat has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Eckroat last participated in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of 17-under.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Eckroat's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20232369-69-65-68-17
    11/3/20223869-68-67-69-11
    12/3/20201269-69-67-65-14

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Eckroat has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.401, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.91%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 132nd this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 70th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.7314.0
    Greens in Regulation %14464.91%68.52%
    Putts Per Round7028.8528.3
    Par Breakers10223.85%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14015.58%13.58%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Eckroat, who has 1069 points, currently ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 3.983. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2880.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4010.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.233-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.1900.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2520.381

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.