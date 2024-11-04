PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. He placed 10th at the par-72 El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cook at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Cook's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • In 2023, Cook finished 10th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Cook's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20231072-67-68-62-19
    11/3/20222770-67-66-68-13
    12/3/20206370-70-70-72-2
    11/14/2019MC74-71+3

    Cook's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Cook has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -2.986 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -6.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.3298.0
    Greens in Regulation %-65.37%59.26%
    Putts Per Round-29.2029.8
    Par Breakers-20.37%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.74%22.22%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Cook has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 23.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.653

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

