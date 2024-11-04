Austin Cook betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Austin Cook seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. He placed 10th at the par-72 El Cardonal at Diamante in 2023.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Cook's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- In 2023, Cook finished 10th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Cook's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|11/3/2022
|27
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|12/3/2020
|63
|70-70-70-72
|-2
|11/14/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Cook's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Cook has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -2.986 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging -6.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.3
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.37%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|22.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 23.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.653
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
