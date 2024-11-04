PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Smalley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Shriners Children's Open, Alex Smalley posted a 65th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Smalley's first time competing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 320.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 0.636 in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.069. Additionally, he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.97%.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38308.5320.8
    Greens in Regulation %2669.97%75.35%
    Putts Per Round15429.5630.1
    Par Breakers6225.00%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.63%11.46%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 10 times (38.5%).
    • With 257 points, Smalley currently sits 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.173. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.140), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3422.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.069-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.2060.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.463-1.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.3950.636

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.