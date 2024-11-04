Alex Smalley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Smalley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 320.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.