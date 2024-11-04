Alex Smalley betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Shriners Children's Open, Alex Smalley posted a 65th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship trying for a better finish.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Smalley's first time competing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 320.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 0.636 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.342 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.069. Additionally, he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.97%.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.5
|320.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|69.97%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.56
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.00%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.63%
|11.46%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 10 times (38.5%).
- With 257 points, Smalley currently sits 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.173. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.140), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.342
|2.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.069
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.206
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.463
|-1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.395
|0.636
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.