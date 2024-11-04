PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Alejandro Tosti will compete Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he took ninth in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 16-under at TPC Summerlin.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • This is Tosti's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • Alejandro Tosti has averaged 329.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.803 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -0.867 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.6 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 171st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.624. Additionally, he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.52%.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.44 putts per round (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5316.6329.6
    Greens in Regulation %12765.52%69.84%
    Putts Per Round14829.4429.8
    Par Breakers1127.43%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance17518.52%13.49%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has played 25 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 44%.
    • Tosti, who has 267 points, currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti posted his best mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.204. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5392.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.624-1.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.253-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.407-1.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.746-0.867

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.