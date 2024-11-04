Alejandro Tosti betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti posted his best mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.204. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).