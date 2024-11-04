Alejandro Tosti betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Alejandro Tosti will compete Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship. In his most recent tournament he took ninth in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 16-under at TPC Summerlin.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This is Tosti's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 329.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.803 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -0.867 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 316.6 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 171st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.624. Additionally, he ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.52%.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, while he averages 29.44 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.6
|329.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.52%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.44
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.43%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|18.52%
|13.49%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has played 25 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 44%.
- Tosti, who has 267 points, currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti posted his best mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking 30th in the field at 1.204. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.539
|2.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.624
|-1.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.253
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.407
|-1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.746
|-0.867
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
