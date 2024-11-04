Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that event, he finished 60th.

Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 26th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.556 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 81st in that event).