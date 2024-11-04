Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play in Los Cabos, MEX, seeking better results Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Dumont de Chassart finished 55th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -3.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.381 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.421.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.50 putts per round (150th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|303.9
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.23%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.50
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.78%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|17.80%
|13.89%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has participated in 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 44% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 130 points, Dumont de Chassart currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that event, he finished 60th.
- Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 26th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.556 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 81st in that event).
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 30th in the field.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.381
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.421
|-1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.292
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.244
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.338
|-3.020
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.