5H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play in Los Cabos, MEX, seeking better results Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Dumont de Chassart finished 55th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging -3.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.381 ranks 158th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.421.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.50 putts per round (150th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68303.9308.8
    Greens in Regulation %10566.23%68.98%
    Putts Per Round15029.5030.4
    Par Breakers10423.78%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance16717.80%13.89%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Dumont de Chassart has participated in 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 44% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 130 points, Dumont de Chassart currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that event, he finished 60th.
    • Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 26th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.556 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 81st in that event).
    • Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 30th in the field.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.381-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.421-1.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.292-0.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.244-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.338-3.020

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7568-73-76-74+33
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6072-66-71-72-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-78+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open673-65-67-66-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5167-72-70-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-68-72-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4070-70-70-73-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-66-72-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC74-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.