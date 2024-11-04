Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Adam Svensson finished 45th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Svensson has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 14-under.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Svensson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|11/3/2022
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|11/4/2021
|45
|72-65-74-65
|-8
|11/8/2018
|MC
|70-69
|-3
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -1.566 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 1.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 this season (96th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 119th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.374. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.23%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 29.21 putts per round (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|298.1
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|67.23%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.21
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.37%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.80%
|12.15%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has not won any of the 29 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 72.4%.
- As of now, Svensson has accumulated 601 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.040
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.374
|1.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.181
|1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.476
|-1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.118
|1.509
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
