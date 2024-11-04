Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

Adam Svensson has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Svensson is averaging -1.566 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.