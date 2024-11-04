PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Adam Svensson finished 45th in the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante .

    Latest odds for Svensson at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Svensson has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Svensson's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/20234571-67-69-67-14
    11/3/2022MC68-71-3
    11/4/20214572-65-74-65-8
    11/8/2018MC70-69-3

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -1.566 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 1.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 this season (96th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 119th, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 29th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.374. Additionally, he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.23%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 29.21 putts per round (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119298.1300.7
    Greens in Regulation %8767.23%71.88%
    Putts Per Round12529.2129.4
    Par Breakers17620.37%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.80%12.15%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has not won any of the 29 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 72.4%.
    • As of now, Svensson has accumulated 601 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.894.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.040-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3741.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1811.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.476-1.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1181.509

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.