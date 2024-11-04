PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Adam Schenk enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 67th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In 2021, Schenk missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Schenk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/4/2021MC73-70+1
    12/3/2020MC75-70+3
    11/14/2019MC73-69E
    11/8/20184866-70-70-70-8

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Schenk has an average finish of 57th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Schenk has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Adam Schenk has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schenk is averaging -4.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 80th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 167th on TOUR with a mark of -0.580.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He has broken par 21.90% of the time (157th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80302.6311.2
    Greens in Regulation %14864.53%63.49%
    Putts Per Round7028.8529.2
    Par Breakers15721.90%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.79%12.30%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has played 29 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
    • As of now, Schenk has compiled 583 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 3.904 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.213-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.580-3.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.113-1.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.033-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.446-4.384

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.