Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Adam Schenk enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 67th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was his most recent competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last five appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 7-under.
- In 2021, Schenk missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Schenk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/4/2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|12/3/2020
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|11/14/2019
|MC
|73-69
|E
|11/8/2018
|48
|66-70-70-70
|-8
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schenk has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Schenk has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schenk is averaging -4.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 80th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 167th on TOUR with a mark of -0.580.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR, while he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He has broken par 21.90% of the time (157th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.6
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|64.53%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|157
|21.90%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.79%
|12.30%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has played 29 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
- As of now, Schenk has compiled 583 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 3.904 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.213
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.580
|-3.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.113
|-1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.033
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.446
|-4.384
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.