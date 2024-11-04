Adam Schenk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 3.904 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.